9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Seize the Day”

Fox’s 9-1-1 finally returns from its long winter break with season three episode 11, “Seize the Day.” The spring premiere episode will air Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley. Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, and Ryan Guzman is Eddie Diaz.

“Seize the Day” Plot – The 118 responds to a skydiving trip gone wrong, a bank rep injured in a home repossession and a lovestruck assistant whose lunch run ends in disaster. Meanwhile, Athena and the family come to terms with Michael’s difficult health decision and Chimney’s half-brother from Korea (guest star John Harlan Kim) unexpectedly shows up at his doorstep.







Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.