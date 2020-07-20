History’s set an August 2, 2020 premiere date on History U.S. and Hulu Japan for the two-hour documentary Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later. The documentary will also run on History Japan on August 30th.

“A+E Networks International and History are pleased to partner with Hulu Japan on this historic, poignant documentary, 75 years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” stated Steve MacDonald, President, Global Content Sales and International, A+E Networks. “The feature documentary was produced under the auspices of an immensely creative team, resulting in a globally relevant film we hope will serve as an important reminder, while informing a whole new generation.”

Kazufumi Nagasawa, Managing Director and Chief Content Officer, Hulu Japan said, “A+E Networks and History’s established pedigree as engaging storytellers together with A+E’s firm footing in the global distribution marketplace make them essential partners in bringing Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later to a worldwide audience, which is a sincere hope for all of us Japanese.”

Emmy Award nominee James Erskine (The Human Face) directed the documentary with Matt Robins, Jos Cushing, Mike Stiller, and Eli Lehrer executive producing. Anna Saeki’s contribute “Tango Para Hiroshima,” the documentary’s closing song.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later Details:

Marking the 75th anniversary of the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime and the end of World War II, the documentary will utilize never-before-seen archival footage, long-suppressed color film from the immediate aftermath of the bomb and audio testimony from victims, to provide a highly personal understanding of the most devastating experiment in human history.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later aims to infuse humanity into one of the planet’s darkest moments, allowing the figures who designed, built and detonated the bomb, as well as those who were caught in its wake, to narrate their own journeys through an astonishing story of scientific endeavor, unprecedented ambition and unyielding horror.

Told entirely from the first-person perspective of leaders, physicists, soldiers and survivors, the documentary presents the moral, scientific and military conundrums of the atomic bomb as felt by those closest to it.











