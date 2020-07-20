‘Coroner’ Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Plot Details and Cast

CBC’s dramatic series Coroner is one of the handful of shows picked up by The CW to fill out their primetime lineup after production on its regualar roster was disrupted by Covid-19. Coroner is set to make its debut on The CW on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT with an episode titled “Black Dog.”

The cast of the crime drama is led by Serinda Swan as Dr. Jenny Cooper. Roger Cross plays Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy, Lovell Adams-Gray is Dr. Dwayne Allen, Kiley May plays River Baitz, Tamara Podemski is Alison Trent, Eric Bruneau is Liam, and Ehren Kassam stars as Ross.

Season one episode one was directed by Adrienne Mitchell from a script by Morwyn Brebner.

“Black Dog” Plot: When Dr. Jenny Cooper’s (Swan) life is upended by the untimely death of her husband, she changes her professional focus, becoming the newly appointed coroner in Toronto. As she learns to navigate raising a teenage son on her own, Jenny’s first case affects her personally when she is called to investigate the death of a teen in a youth detention center.

Coroner Description, Courtesy of The CW:

In the character-driven one-hour drama Coroner, Dr. Jenny Cooper, a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. The series reflects the rich racial, class and gender diversity of the city. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes…

Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy, a man who isn’t afraid of challenging status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen, his assistant River Baitz; and Alison Trent, Jenny’s assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross, who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam.

