Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Starring Darren Criss to Premiere in May

Netflix has set a May 1, 2020 premiere date for the original limited series, Hollywood. The seven-episode series comes from writer/executive producer Ryan Murphy and takes place during Tinseltown’s golden age.

In addition to debuting a poster and announcing the premiere date, Netflix released a list of the key cast and the characters they’re playing:

David Corenswet is Jack, Darren Criss (American Crime Story) is Raymond, Jeremy Pope is Archie, Laura Harrier (Spider-Man Homecoming) is Camille, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) is Claire, and Dylan McDermott (No Activity) is Ernie. Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes) plays Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone (Pose) is Avis, Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) is Henry Willson, Jake Picking (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) is Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello (Central Park West) is Dick, and Maude Apatow (Euphoria) plays Henrietta.

Guest stars include Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner. Ian Brennan and Janet Mock joined Murphy as writers and executive producers.

The Plot:

“A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”







