Insecure Season 4: Details Arrive on the First 5 Episodes

HBO’s Insecure will kick off its fourth season starring Issa Rae on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. The new season of the popular series created by Rae and Larry Wilmore will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, and HBO just released details on what fans can expect of the first five episodes.

The season four cast includes Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, and Alexander Hodge. Rae executive produces with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

The Plot: “Season four follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”







Insecure Season 4 Episodes:

Season 4, Episode 1: “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:00-10:35 p.m. ET/PT)

With Condola’s (Christina Elmore) guidance, Issa (Issa Rae) prepares for a mixer in her courtyard to pitch the block party to potential sponsors – but tensions rise when they discover a mutual connection. Molly (Yvonne Orji) begins to develop unexpected feelings for Andrew (Alexander Hodge).

Written by Issa Rae; directed by Kevin Bray.

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

When Issa (Issa Rae) and Condola (Christina Elmore) decide to confront the elephant in the room head-on, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) gets uncomfortable. In search of a real connection, Molly (Yvonne Orji) struggles to get Andrew (Alexander Hodge) to open up during a carefully architected date night.

Written by Amy Aniobi; directed by Thembi Banks.

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

While Molly’s (Yvonne Orji) family celebrates Thanksgiving together, Issa (Issa Rae) and Ahmal (Jean Elie) decide to do their own thing. Meanwhile, when Lawrence (Jay Ellis) joins Friendsgiving at Condola’s (Christina Elmore) house, the new couple breaks some awkward ground.

Written by Phil Augusta Jackson; directed by Mark Sadlek.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

The girls get together to help Tiffany (Amanda Seales) with her new baby girl. Later, Issa (Issa Rae) struggles to finalize key details for the block party and turns to Molly (Yvonne Orji) to leverage Andrew’s (Alexander Hodge) connections.

Written by Laura Kittrell; directed by Nijla Mumin.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 10 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

With the block party finally here, Issa (Issa Rae) is determined to deliver a memorable event, despite some surprises. Meanwhile, Tiffany (Amanda Seales) enjoys a break from her baby, Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) entertains a gullible new boo, and Molly (Yvonne Orji) attempts to put a grudge on hold.

Written by Syreeta Singleton; directed by Stella Meghie.







