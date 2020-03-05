CBS All Access just announced Isla Fisher’s set to star in Guilty Party, a new half-hour series described as a dark comedy. Fisher will also be involved as an executive producer along with Rebecca Addelman, Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, and Mike Farah.

Addelman (Dead to Me) is writing and Trent O’Donnell (No Activity) is directing.

“Guilty Party is a wild ride fueled by Beth’s grit, passionate heart and desperation to redeem herself,” stated Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “We knew we needed a magnetic, versatile talent in the role, and Isla perfectly embodies the wholly original character Rebecca created. We are thrilled to add Guilty Party to our growing comedy slate which includes Why Women Kill, No Activity, and the upcoming animated Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

CBS Television Studios is producing in association with Funny Or Die and Mosaic.

Fisher’s credits include Greed, Arrested Development, The Beach Bum, Keeping Up with the Joneses, and Now You See Me. She recently completed work on Blithe Spirit alongside Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, and Dame Judi Dench, and is currently busy shooting Godmothered with Jillian Bell.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

Isa Fisher plays Beth Baker, a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.







