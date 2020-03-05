‘Westworld’ Season 3 Unveils the First 4 Episode Titles and Plots

HBO’s just released (very limited) details on the first four episodes of Westworld season three. The network confirmed the titles of episodes one through four, air dates, and provided the shortest of plot descriptions.

The returning cast includes Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton). New to the series for the third season are Aaron Paul (Caleb), Vincent Cassel (Serac), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells).

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the Emmy Award-winning sci-fi series and serve as executive producers. J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé also executive produce.

The eight-episode third season premieres on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Westworld Season 3 Episodes:

Season 3, episode 1: “Parce Domine”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT)

If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror.

Written by Denise Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis.

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 5 (9:00-10:10 p.m.)

The truth doesn’t always set you free.

Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron.







