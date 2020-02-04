McMillions Documentary Series Episodes 4, 5, and 6 Details

HBO previously released details on the first three episodes of the documentary series, McMillions, and today they’ve unveiled plot descriptions for episodes four through six. The six-part series premiered on February 3, 2020, with new episodes arriving on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT.

The documentary series comes from writer/directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte. Hernandez, Lazarte, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Archie Gips executive produce.

HBO offers this official synopsis of the series: “McMillions transports viewers back into the 1990s, before the scam’s revelation and the ensuing media coverage were overshadowed by the events of September 11th, 2001. Featuring archival footage of McDonald’s television commercials and actual FBI sting footage, alongside vivid interviews and dramatic recreations of events, the series weaves together a highly entertaining account of a daring scheme and its undoing.

Unraveling the twisted threads of the fast-food fraud, the story is told by the intrepid FBI agents determined to solve the case and the real-life characters for whom a winning ticket was too good to turn down and who took a bet that they could get away with stealing from Ronald McDonald.”







McMillions Episode Guide:

Episode 4 – Debut date: MONDAY, FEB. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

1998: A car accident lands Gennaro “Jerry” Colombo in the ICU, leading Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson to scout for new recruiters. Among those who join the operation are ex-con Andrew Glomb and Mormon real estate developer Dwight Baker, who convinces his foster son George Chandler to redeem a winning ticket. With “Operation: Final Answer” gaining speed, the FBI gathers intel on “Uncle Jerry’s” middlemen and ends up tailing Dwight to the airport, where they worry a family confrontation may turn violent.

Focusing their attention on Dwight Baker, the FBI intercepts a call with “Uncle Jerry” that leads them to capture crucial evidence of a game piece exchange. With the latest Monopoly game drawing to an end, the FBI works overtime to launch a coordinated cross-country day of indictments, though a last-minute technical error threatens to upend their carefully-laid plans. As the conspiracy becomes front-page news and those charged deal with the fallout, questions remain about how Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson actually got ahold of the Monopoly game pieces and who was the person who tipped off the FBI with that initial phone call.

As the trial nears, many of the defendants take plea deals and cooperate with the government, but George Chandler and a handful of others decide to fight to prove their innocence. When a previously uncooperative Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson takes the stand, the remaining details of how he pulled off his scheme are disclosed. Almost twenty years later, new information is revealed, and those involved – from “winners”, to co-conspirators, to family members and government officials – reflect on what they learned, their regrets and the ripple effects that one man’s greed had on so many people nationwide.

Directed by Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez.







