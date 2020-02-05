The Sinner Season 3 Episode 1: Photos and Preview of “Part 1”

USA Network’s The Sinner returns for a third season on February 6, 2020 with Bill Pullman reprising his role as Detective Harry Ambrose. Matt Bomer (Will & Grace) takes on the lead role opposite Pullman, playing Jamie Burns. Jamie’s described as “an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Detective Harry Ambrose for support in the wake of the accident.”

The third season cast also includes Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) as Leela Burns, Jessica Hecht (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Sonya, Eddie Martinez (The Infiltrators) as Vic Soto, and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) as Nick Haas. Derek Simonds is the showrunner and executive produces with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale, and Adam Bernstein.

New episodes of season three air on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

“Part I” Plot – Detective Ambrose investigates a tragic yet suspicious car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester.

Season 3 Details, Courtesy of USA Network:

“The Sinner’s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”