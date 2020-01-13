Oscar Nominees 2020: Joker Leads with 11 Nominations

Joker‘s had a solid awards season run, but not many were expecting the comic book-inspired film to top the list of the 92nd Annual Oscars. Joker picked up 11 nominations with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood tieing for second place with 10.

Best Picture nominees Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite each earned six nominations.

Winners will be announced during the 2020 Oscars to be held on February 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Once again the Oscar producers have opted to go host-less. ABC will televise the ceremony beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

In addition to releasing the list of nominees, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences provided key facts about this year’s nominees:

62 women were nominated, almost one-third of this year’s nominees.

Parasite is the eleventh non-English language film nominated for Best Picture and the sixth to be nominated for both International Feature Film (formerly Foreign Language Film) and Best Picture in the same year. Each of the previous five (Z, 1969; Life Is Beautiful, 1998; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000; Amour, 2012; Roma, 2018) won for Foreign Language Film but not Best Picture.

With his ninth Directing nomination, Martin Scorsese is the most-nominated living director. Only William Wyler has more nominations in the category, with a total of 12.

In the acting categories, five individuals are first-time nominees (Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Jonathan Pryce). Eight of the nominees are previous acting winners (Kathy Bates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Charlize Theron, Renée Zellweger). Adam Driver is the only nominee who was also nominated for acting last year.

Saoirse Ronan is the second youngest four-time acting nominee at age 25. Jennifer Lawrence is the youngest.

Cynthia Erivo is the third person to receive acting and song nominations for the same film. Mary J. Blige was the first, with her nominations for Mudbound in 2017, followed by Lady Gaga with her nominations for A Star Is Born last year. Barbra Streisand was the first person to receive nominations in both categories but for different films.

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is the ninth woman nominated in the music scoring categories.

John Williams continues to add to his record number of music scoring nominations with his 47th. His overall total of 52 nominations (including five for Original Song) is the most for any living person, and second only to Walt Disney at 59.

Randy Newman’s ninth nomination for Original Score and thirteenth nomination for Original Song, and Thomas Newman’s fifteenth nomination for Original Score, bring the total for members of the Newman family (Alfred, Lionel, Emil, Thomas, David, and Randy) to 93, more than any other family.

Little Women is the fourth film version of the Louisa May Alcott novel to receive Academy Award nominations, for a total of 14 nominations.







92nd Annual Oscars Nominees:

Best Picture

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon) Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell) Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Directing

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten) Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang) Cinematography

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson) Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women Sound Mixing

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sound Editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Original Score

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon) Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha Makeup and Hairstyling

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar) Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo







