Evil Season 1 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Justice x 2”

CBS’s Evil continues its first season with episode 12, “Justice x 2” (formerly titled “100 Days”). Season one episode 12 was directed by Rob Hardy from a script by Dewayne Darian Jones and will air on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Justice x 12” guest stars include Darren Pettie, Brooke Bloom, Marti Matulis, Kristen Connolly, and Dan Bittner. Emayatzy Corinealdi, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Jordana Spiro, Jayne Houdyshell, Michael Hayden, Teal Wicks, and Derek Gaines also guest star in episode 12.

Evil season one stars Katja Herbers (Westworld, The Leftovers) as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter (Luke Cage, The Good Wife) as David Acosta, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Aasif Mandvi (Blue Bloods, A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson (Person of Interest, Lost) as Leland Townsend, and Kurt Fuller is Dr. Boggs. Brooklyn Shuck (Rise, I Shudder) plays Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray (Me, Myself and I) is Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco is Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp plays Laura Bouchard.

Peter Scolari and Patrick Brammall are season one recurring guest stars as Bishop Thomas Marx and Andy Bouchard, respectively.

“Justice x 2” Plot – As Leland assists convicted serial killer Orson Leroux with having his conviction overturned, Kristen is called into court to testify while her daughter, Laura, undergoes emergency heart surgery. Also, while paying a visit to a woman in need of spiritual advice, David fears for his safety after witnessing her evil instincts firsthand.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.”