Filming Begins on ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Live-Action Movie

Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy live-action movie has officially started production in Vancouver. The fantasy film directed by Pete’s Dragon‘s David Lowery is targeting a 2022 premiere on Disney+.

Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) and Ever Anderson (Black Widow) lead the cast in the title roles. The adventure/fantasy also stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell, and Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling. Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) plays Mr. Darling, Joshua Pickering is John, Jacobi Jupe is Michael, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk plays Tiger Lily. Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) will be playing Smee.

“Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure, and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen,” said David Lowery. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation – and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel Peter and Wendy and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.







