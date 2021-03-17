‘Worn Stories’ Trailer: Each Piece of Clothing Tells a Story

Netflix’s Worn Stories examines the connection we have with our clothing and the specific memories associated with each piece. The surprisingly engrossing two minute trailer is made up of snippets of individuals discussing clothing items that hold special memories.

Season one of the documentary series based on Emily Spivack’s bestselling book will premiere on April 1, 2021. Spivack’s involved in the series as an executive producer along with Morgan Neville, Jenji Kohan, Dara Horenblas, Caitrin Rogers, Tara Herrmann, and Blake McCormick. Blake Davis and David Rohde co-executive produce.

Per Netflix, the first season consists of eight 30-minute episodes. The series is a Netflix Original Documentary Series in association with Emily Spivack, Jenji Kohan, Tremolo Productions, and Tilted Productions.

Worn Stories Description, Courtesy of Netflix:

Worn Stories explores the connection between clothing and memory. By turns funny, tragic, poignant, and celebratory, each episode is based on a theme and features a mix of dynamic interviews with inspiring cultural figures and storytellers, beautifully animated sequences, and archival footage to bring these captivating and often surprising stories to life.

The series offers new ways to think about our clothes, ourselves, and our shared human experiences.