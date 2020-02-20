So You Think You Can Dance is Renewed for Season 17

So You Think You Can Dance will be sticking around for a 17th season. Fox’s award-winning dance competition series is slated to return this summer with new twists and surprises.

Cat Deeley will return to host the series which pits dancers of all genres against each other for the chance to be crowned America’s Favorite Dancer. Season 17’s judges will include co-creator/executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson.

In addition to announcing the show’s renewal, Fox released details on the season 17 audition process:

Auditions for the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance kick off next month. Dancers can audition online by registering and uploading a video, or providing a link to a video of their performance, at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2020season17.castingcrane.com/age-gate. Selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in Miami (March 19 and 20), New York (March 28 and 29) or Los Angeles (April 4 and 5). From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for the judges.

All persons chosen to participate as contestants are required to verify identity and eligibility to participate in the United States and fulfill the requirements of the production in the United States. Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age on the day of their in-person auditions. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions.

The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Miami is Sunday, March 8, 2020 at midnight PT. The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in New York is Sunday, March 15, 2020 at midnight PT. The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, March 22, 2020 at midnight PT.

Thursday, March 19 & Friday, March 20

Miami Auditions

Miami City Ballet

2200 Liberty Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

**Registered dancers with an assigned date should arrive at 7:00 AM on Thursday and those who are attending the open call should arrive at 7:00 AM on Friday**

Saturday, March 28 & Sunday, March 29

New York Auditions

Greenpoint Loft

73 West St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

**Registered dancers with an assigned date should arrive at 7:00 AM on Saturday and those who are attending the open call should arrive at 7:00 AM on Sunday**

Saturday, April 4 & Sunday, April 5

Los Angeles Auditions

BBC Highland Studios

953 N. Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

**Registered dancers with an assigned date should arrive at 7:00 AM on Saturday and those who are attending the open call should arrive at 7:00 AM on Sunday**

So You Think You Can Dance has earned 68 Emmy Award nominations over its 16 seasons, winning 16 times. Choreographers Mandy Moore (2018); Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007) have all been recognized with Emmys for their work on SYTYCD.







