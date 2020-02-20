Westworld Season 3 Trailer: Dolores Declares War

The trailer for season three of HBO’s Westworld begins with a voiceover by Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood). “I was born into this world. And my first memories of it are…pain. For my kind, there was one place we were never allowed to go, one place we were never allowed to see. Your world.”

The powerful new trailer for the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama continues with Caleb (a new character played by Aaron Paul) and Dolores meeting. She tells him someone – or something – has been watching him. She also informs him they’re a lot alike since both have had their lives decided for them. Later in the trailer, Dolores reveals to Caleb that if her plan doesn’t work as proposed, they will kill everyone.

The trailer also features a scene of Maeve (Thandie Newton) being asked by the new character Vincent Cassel’s playing to kill Dolores. We don’t see her accept that request, however there’s a brief clip in the trailer that seems to show the two squaring off to fight.

William (aka the Man in Black, played by Ed Harris) also returns for the third season and it appears he’s been locked up. “Welcome to the end of the game,” says Dolores while caressing his face. The trailer slips in another scene of William, this time revealing his quest for the third season. “I finally understand my purpose. I’m gonna save the f**king world,” he says.

“The real gods are coming and they’re very angry,” warns Dolores as the trailer ends.

Additional returning cast members include Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan join the cast for the third season.

Season three will premiere on March 15, 2020.