Strike Back Season 7 April Episode Guide: Plot Details and Air Dates

Cinemax has released plot descriptions and other details of the final four episodes of the action series, Strike Back. The popular drama starring Warren Brown (Luther), Alin Sumarwata (Burning Man), and Daniel MacPherson (A Wrinkle in Time) will be ending its seven-season run on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The season seven cast also includes Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica), Varada Sethu (Now You See Me 2), Alec Secăreanu (God’s Own Country), and Ivana Miličević (Banshee).

Strike Back Season 7 Episodes:

Season 7, Episode 7

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Spencer (John Michie) joins S20 on the ground to take down Zayef (Alec Secareanu) once and for all. But when intel taken from a murdered jihadist soldier leads them back to Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) and Loric Demachi (Maxim Baldry), S20 finds itself embroiled in an implacable blood feud that threatens to expedite Zayef’s plans and place military-grade weapons in the hands of terrorists across Europe.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by John Strickland.

Debut date: FRIDAY, APR. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

S20 hatches a plan to storm a freighter carrying a weapons shipment, but when Spencer (John Michie) administers a kill order, Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) grows suspicious of his motives. As each member of S20 contemplates whether to follow their conscience, Zayef (Alec Secareanu) divulges intel that could drastically change their fate. Meanwhile, Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) and Loric (Maxim Baldry) feud over the power structure of their family.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by John Strickland.

Debut date: FRIDAY, APR. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With Chetri (Varada Sethu) in the wind and Carolyn (Lorraine Burroughs) on their tail, Novin (Alin Sumarwata), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) are forced to weigh loyalty against duty and self-preservation. Still blacklisted and left with scant resources, S20 seeks the help of Russian allies to combat Russian foes – and the hunt for Zayef’s (Alec Secareanu) hard drive marches on.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by John Strickland.

Debut date: FRIDAY, APR. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After receiving shocking intel from an unlikely Russian informant, S20 decides to reunite for one final mission to track down Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) and avenge their comrades. This time, however, they’re doing things a little differently.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Bill Eagles.

The Plot, Courtesy of Cinemax:

“Strike Back follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.”







