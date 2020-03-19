Country Music Stars Unite for ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’

With so many concerts, festivals, and awards shows now canceled or postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Country Music Awards has pulled together Country music favorites for ACM Presents: Our Country. The two-hour special will air on CBS on Sunday, April 5, 2020 beginning at 8pm ET/PT.

Popular country artists will perform from home and share clips of their favorite past Academy of Country Music Awards moments.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” stated Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

“Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times,” said Amy Thurlow, President, dick clark productions. “It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history.”

Artists set to take part in the special will be announced closer to airdate.







Per ACM: “Artists will appear from their homes via video chat to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will allow viewers to reminisce with them about their favorite ACM moments. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

“Broadcast television and music have always been mediums that bring people together,” stated Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “From their living rooms to yours, CBS is pleased to partner with the ACM and dick clark productions to have some of today’s biggest country artists connect with and entertain fans in an intimate way while allowing everyone to stay safe.”

The two-hour special will be executive produced by R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Amy Thurlow.







