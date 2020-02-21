NBC’s has officially announced The Blacklist will return for an eighth season. The announcement comes a few weeks prior to the seventh season’s return on March 20, 2020 from its winter break.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” stated Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight.”

Season seven is averaging 6.6 million viewers and is tied for the number one spot in viewership among Friday dramas.

“The Blacklist continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories,” said Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television. “It’s due to the brilliant cast, crew and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television.”

Season seven stars James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

Spader executive produces with Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, and Laura A. Benson.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

“After being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington (Spader) finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen (Boone), who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.”







