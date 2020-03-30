When Are The CW’s Shows Returning with New Episodes?

The Coronavirus pandemic has shut down film and televsion production, causing some primetime shows to shorten or abruptly end their seasons. The CW’s primetime schedule was drastically altered as, in accordance with medical experts, casts and crews were dispersed to return to their homes and hunker down in order to #FlattenTheCurve and stay safe.

With shows going on hiatus earlier than anticipated, The CW has adjusted their lineup and just released an updated schedule confirming when shows will air new, completed episodes.

Nancy Drew season one’s next new episode will air on April 8th at 9pm ET/PT. Riverdale season four will return with a new episode on April 15th at 8pm ET/PT, and Katy Keene‘s first season continues on April 16th at 8pm ET/PT followed by the first episode of In the Dark season two.

The Flash season six and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season five will each offer up new episodes on April 21st at 8pm and 9pm ET/PT, respectively. Sunday’s female superhero doubleheader of Batwoman season one and Supergirl season five will return with new episodes on April 26th.

Roswell, New Mexico season two, Charmed season two, and Dynasty season three are all currently airing new episodes.