‘The Good Fight’ Season 4 Official Trailer and Poster

CBS All Access just released the official trailer for the fourth season of the award-winning legal drama, The Good Fight. A new poster also debuted along with the nearly two-minute trailer.

Season four is set to premiere on Thursday, April 9, 2020. According to CBS All Access, episode one arrives on the 9th followed by episode two on the 16th. The series will then take a week off and return with episode three on April 30th.

The cast is led by Christine Baranski and includes Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, and Michael Boatman. Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo also star. Hugh Dancy joins the cast in a recurring role for season four.

The Good Wife spinoff was created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson. The Kings are the series’ showrunners and serve as executive producers with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, and Jonathan Tolins.

Seasons one through three are currently available to binge-watch for free. CBS All Access is offering a free month of viewing of all their shows, along with CBS’s series, by using the promo code “ALL” via www.cbs.com/all-access. The free offer ends on Thursday, April 23rd.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

“Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them.

While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious ‘Memo 618.'”







