Season two of HBO’s The New Pope continues with new episodes in February 2020. The network’s just released details on episodes four and five of the critically acclaimed series starring Jude Law and John Malkovich. New season two episodes arrive on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT.

The season is headlined by Jude Law reprising his role Pope Pius XIII and John Malkovich starring as John Paul III.

In addition to Jude Law, the cast includes John Malkovich and Silvio Orlando. Paolo Sorrentino created, executive produces, and directs the series. Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani, Riccardo Neri, Elena Recchia, Jude Law, Caroline Benjo, Carole Scotta, Simon Arnal, Jaume Roures, Javier Méndez, Nils Hartmann, and Sonia Rovai also executive produce.

A month out from The New Pope‘s premiere, HBO has released details on the first three episodes.

The Plot:

The follow-up to 2017’s The Young Pope from Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, The New Pope dives into the inner workings of the Vatican, while exploring the very human desires, vices and fragilities of those in power and the complexities inherent in faith today.

The series picks up where The Young Pope left off, with Jude Law’s Lenny Belardo, known as Pope Pius XIII, in a coma. Following an unpredictable and mysterious turn of events, Secretary of State Voiello (Orlando) succeeds in having Sir John Brannox (Malkovich), a charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat, placed on the papal throne, adopting the name John Paul III.

The new pope seems ideal, but he conceals secrets and has a certain fragility, and Voiello immediately understands that it will not be easy to replace the charismatic Pius XIII. Hanging between life and death, Lenny Belardo has become a Saint, with thousands now idolizing him, fueling the contrast between fundamentalisms.

Meanwhile, the Church is under attack from external threats and scandals striking the symbols of Christianity and risking irreversibly devastating the hierarchies. As always, however, in the Vatican, nothing is what it seems. Good and evil proceed arm-in-arm towards history, and to reach the showdown, we must wait for the events to take their course.







The New Pope February 2020 Episodes:

Episode 4

Debut date: MONDAY, FEB. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Following an audience with Marilyn Manson, Brannox (John Malkovich) decides to pay a visit to Pius XIII (Jude Law) and is confronted with the intensity of his predecessor’s followers. Later, Brannox appoints Cardinal Spalletta (Massimo Ghini), with whom he shares a past, to a new role. Voiello (Silvio Orlando) prepares for a long war with the defiant Sister Lisette (Nora Waldstatten) after the nuns go on strike. The Church faces the prospect of bankruptcy as the Italian government looks to make changes. Gutierrez (Javier Cámara) has a clandestine meeting, which he later confesses to the pontiff. An angry Fabiano (Alessandro Riceci) questions Ester’s (Ludivine Sagnier) commitment to her faith.

Written by Paolo Sorrentino Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises; directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Debut date: MONDAY, FEB. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) Following an audience with Marilyn Manson, Brannox (John Malkovich) decides to pay a visit to Pius XIII (Jude Law) and is confronted with the intensity of his predecessor’s followers. Later, Brannox appoints Cardinal Spalletta (Massimo Ghini), with whom he shares a past, to a new role. Voiello (Silvio Orlando) prepares for a long war with the defiant Sister Lisette (Nora Waldstatten) after the nuns go on strike. The Church faces the prospect of bankruptcy as the Italian government looks to make changes. Gutierrez (Javier Cámara) has a clandestine meeting, which he later confesses to the pontiff. An angry Fabiano (Alessandro Riceci) questions Ester’s (Ludivine Sagnier) commitment to her faith. Written by Paolo Sorrentino Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises; directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Episode 5

Debut date: MONDAY, FEB. 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A brutal act of terrorism in France leads to an unconventional response from the pope that strikes a chord with the public. Feeling disconnected from her husband, Sofia (Cécile de France) reaches out to Brannox (John Malkovich), who shares more of his personal history. Pius XIII’s (Jude Law) followers flock to Venice when there’s a sudden change in his condition.

Written by Paolo Sorrentino Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises; directed by Paolo Sorrentino.







