The CW’s Legacies season two episode 10 found a demon whispering in the ears of Salvatore High students, causing them to lash out and – in some cases – speak truths best kept hidden. The gang finally figured out why everyone was being so snarky and mean, thanks to Wade the fairy. It seems this particular beastie can only be taken down by a fairy, and Landon rallied the student body to believe in Wade’s fairy powers and defeat the demon.

Episode 11 also found Ric and Lizzie trying to help Josie get rid of the container of black magic. That was finally accomplished late in the episode by all the witches channeling their powers and sending the container off to a new prison world they created. The episode ended with Alyssa (Hope’s obnoxious and powerful roommate) sending Ric, Josie, and Lizzie off to the prison world the girls created when they were younger. And surprise! Sebastian is trapped in that same world. Thankfully, Hope figured out Alyssa’s behind the disappearance of the Saltzmans.

Up next, season two episode 11 directed by Darren Grant from a script by Penny Cox and Cynthia Adarkwa. “What Cupid Problem?” will air January 30, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, and Quincy Fouse as MG. Aria Shahghasemi is Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael Waithe, and Matt Davis is Alaric Saltzman.

“What Cupid Problem?” Plot – LOVE IS IN THE AIR WHEN CUPID SHOWS UP IN MYSTIC FALLS — After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope (Russell) leads the charge to save them. Meanwhile, Landon (Shahghasemi) seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful.

Elsewhere, MG’s (Fouse) attempt at a perfect first date with Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan.







The Season 2 Plot:

Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for The Vampire Diaries / The Originals universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with Legacies. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, Legacies told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman.

The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate.

Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.