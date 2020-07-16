‘The Old Guard’ Game Could Land You an *Immortal* Netflix Account

Netflix is offering up 1,000 free months of the streaming service to whoever lands the highest score in The Old Guard videogame (www.oldguardgame.com). The “Immortal Netflix Account” competition awards one lucky player 83 years-worth of the streaming service for free because, as Netflix points out, they can’t actually promise an eternal subscription.

1,000 months isn’t eternal, but it’s definitely worth trying to snag the highest score in The Old Guard-inspired game.

Netflix describes the game as “browser-based, top-down, beat ’em up videogame where you play as the lead character of the film, and fight off hordes of enemies using only the film’s iconic one-handed Labrys (aka a giant, double-bladed axe). But just like in the movie, dying is not the end. Getting killed only slows you down, so to get the highest score, you have to defeat enemies without getting hit, and as quickly as possible.”

The competition takes place July 17, July 18, and July 19th. Whoever’s at the top of the list at the end of the competition wins the Immortal Netflix Account.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron leads a cast that includes Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The action thriller’s based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with Rucka adapting his game for the film. Charlize Theron served as a producer along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, and Marc Evans.

The Plot:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.








