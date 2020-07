Ava DuVernay’s ‘Home Sweet Home’ Unscripted Series Greenlit at NBC

NBC has ordered 10 episodes of Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay’s unscripted series, Home Sweet Home. The network describes Emmy Award winner DuVernay’s Home Sweet Home as an unscripted family social experiment.

The new series will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks. DuVernay executive produces along with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

“The idea for Home Sweet Home came to me during the strange and important times we’re all experiencing. The premise is that we are farther apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common – concerns with health, safety, justice and community. These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I’m thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common,” said DuVernay.

“We are honored to partner with Ava for the first time to bring Home Sweet Home to life at NBC,” stated Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Led by Ava’s powerful and hopeful creative vision, these stories will reveal genuine moments of change that we hope will spark thought-provoking conversations and encourage compassion, empathy and understanding.”

“Ava is an extraordinarily gifted and thoughtful storyteller,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “This life-changing journey promises to be a rich experience affording families an opportunity to see life through a new lens.”

Home Sweet Home Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Each episode of Home Sweet Home taps two families who lead very different lives for a life-changing experience through this full-immersion cultural experiment. The show chronicles the fierce curiosity and sense of adventure it takes to walk a mile in another person’s shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions as participants exchange homes for a week and experience the life of someone unlike them in intimate and dynamic ways.