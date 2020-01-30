The Young and the Restless Earns a Four Season Renewal Order

CBS has extended The Young and the Restless‘ daytime reign, announcing an order for four more seasons. Per the network, the series has ranked as the most-watched daytime drama for the past 31 years. With the just-announced renewal, it will have the opportunity to carry on as a ratings leader through at least the 2023-2024 season.

“Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”

The current season is drawing an average of 4.11 million viewers.

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of The Young and the Restless at CBS, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond,” said Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines featuring these beloved characters.”

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30pm ET/11:30am PT.







Series stars include Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), Sharon Case (Sharon Newman), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Tyler Johnson (Theo Vanderway), and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa Porter).

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales), Sasha Calle (Lola Rosales), Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), Hunter King (Summer Newman), Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland), Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell) also star in the popular drama.







