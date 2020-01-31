Court Cam with Dan Abrams Earns a Season 2 Renewal Order

A&E Network wants more of Court Cam, hosted and executive produced by Live PD‘s Dan Abrams. The series debuted in December 2019 and earned the top spot as A&E’s highest ranked new series of 2019.

Court Cam averaged 2 million viewers per episode and was the #1 Thursday cable show among adults 25 through 54.

“This series is a prime example of the type of eye-opening programming that A&E strives to deliver. Following the success of its first season, we are looking forward to continuing this journey with Dan Abrams as we further our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network.

In addition to Dan Abrams, the series has Rachel Stockman, Paul Tinelli, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb on board as executive producers.

Court Cam Description, Courtesy of A&E Network:

The series provides unparalleled access to amazing courtroom moments from the most high-profile trials to minor court proceedings.

Court Cam chronicles some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera. Whether it be frightening outbursts, crazed defendants, amazing acts of service or furious judges, the series gives viewers a comprehensive look at how all of the action unfolds. Paired with interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders, and victims, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as Dan Abrams gives viewers a firsthand look at some of the most startling courtroom moments.