‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Switches Up Its Release Plans

In what couldn’t have been an easy decision to make, Warner Bros. Pictures announced it’s changed the release plans for the Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The much-anticipated sequel’s now set to open in U.S. theaters on December 25, 2020 in 2D and 3D and will simultaneously be available on HBO Max.

According to Warner Bros., the superhero movie will be available for one month at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers. The film will get a December 16th release in international markets.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” stated Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

The PG-13 comic book-inspired movie was directed by Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham. The cast is led by Gal Gadot in the title role and includes Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Stephen Jones produced, with Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Wesley Coller executive producing.

Commenting on the film’s new release plans, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said, “We appreciate how patient audiences have been and given the great anticipation around Wonder Woman 1984 we are grateful to be able to make this terrifically entertaining movie widely available in these challenging times.”

The Very Basic Plot Description, Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.







