’13 Reasons Why’ Fourth and Final Season Arrives in June

Netflix just announced 13 Reasons Why will launch its fourth and final season on June 5, 2020. The new season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a one-minute emotional video of the cast during the table read for the final season.

The cast of season four includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, and Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey. Devin Druid is Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos is Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters is Chloe, Deaken Bluman is Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt is Charlie St. George, and Austin Aaron plays Luke Holliday.

The cast also includes Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall, and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

Brian Yorkey created the series and serves as an executive producer along with Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman.

The Season 4 Plot Description:

In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

A Look Back at Season 3:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets.

The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.







