CBS All Access’ reimagined The Twilight Zone will return for a second season on Thursday, June 25, 2020. All 10 episodes of season two will be available on June 25th to subscribers.

In addition to announcing the premiere date, CBS All Access unveiled a full season two trailer and a new poster.

The season two guest cast includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, and Thomas Lennon. Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, and Damon Wayans Jr. are also featured in the upcoming season.

The new version of The Twilight Zone was created by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg. Peele will once again serve as host.

The Twilight Zone Details, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

“The original The Twilight Zone series premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. It took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. The show became a worldwide phenomenon and sent fans on a journey into a wondrous land of imagination, and it continues to be an inspiration for pushing the boundaries of storytelling.

As an innovator of genre programming, The Twilight Zone explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways to introduce audiences to tales of morality and present perspectives that are underserved in conventional television.

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern re-imagining of the classic TV series continues the legacy of socially conscious storytelling. The series’ second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities.”