’68 Whiskey’ Episode 9 Exclusive Clip: Roback & Alvarez’s Interview

There are only two more episodes left in season one of Paramount Network’s comedic drama, 68 Whiskey. Episode nine, “No Good Deed,” will air tonight at 10pm ET/PT and we’ve got an exclusive clip to show off, courtesy of Paramount Network.

The minute and a half clip features series stars Cristina Rodlo as Rosa Alvarez and Sam Keeley as Cooper Roback. In the clip, Alvarez and Roback have to sell the story that they’re completely head-over-heels in love and couldn’t resist getting married.

The cast of season one also includes Jeremy Tardy as Mekhi Davis, Gage Golightly as Grace Durkin, Beth Riesgraf as Major Sonia Holloway, and Lamont Thompson as Col. Harlan Austin. Nicholas Coombe is Private Anthony Petrocelli, Derek Theler is Sasquatch, Aaron Glenane is Chef Colin Gale, Artur is Khalil, Omar Maskati is Qasem, and Usman Ally plays Captain Hazara.

68 Whiskey comes from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment and CBS Television Studios. Emmy nominee Roberto Benabib (Weeds) created, writes, and serves as the showrunner. Benabib also executive produces along with Grazer, Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Efrat Shmaya Dror, Danna Stern, Francie Calfo, and Michael Lehmann.

The “No Good Deed” Plot: The gang discovers the solution to many of their problems, but getting their hands on it won’t be easy. Holloway gets a surprise visit. Davis struggles with a major decision.

68 Whiskey Description:

68 Whiskey is a dark comedy following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.







