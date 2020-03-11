‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 1 Episode 8 Photos: Preview of “Predators”

The team tracks a couple of psycho serial killers on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season one episode eight. Directed by Elodie Keene from a script by Dwaine Worrell, episode eight – “Predators” – will air on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

Sam Strike, Lizzy DeClement, Lindsay Mushett, Brian O’Neill, Tina Benko, Megan Quinn, and Colin Wulff guest star in “Predators.” Episode eight guest stars also include Jason Dietz, Tom Ukah, Carolina Do, Bill Winkler, and Sonya Balmores.

“Predators” Plot – When a domineering man and his girlfriend embark on a terrifying multi-state killing spree, the team races to find a pattern behind the deranged couple’s seemingly random acts of extreme violence. Also, Jess worries he’s being left out of Tali’s life when he finds out his daughter has already won an award at school.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”