‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 Teases Fans with a New Trailer

The cast of Sky’s A Discovery of Witches joined executive producer Lachlan MacKinnon and author Deborah Harkness to unveil a new season two teaser trailer and discuss the much-anticipated upcoming season during their New York Comic Con panel. Harkness confirmed season two will follow the second book in her All Souls series, Shadow of Night, and will find the cast traveling across 16th century Europe. Time will be also be spent catching up with characters residing in modern times, according to Harkness.

Season two’s 10 episodes kick off on Sky One on January 8, 2021. A release on AMC’s Sundance Now and Shudder will follow.

Cast members reprising their roles for the second season include Teresa Palmer (Lights Out), Matthew Goode (The Crown), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Lindsay Duncan (The Honourable Woman), Valarie Pettiford (Half & Half), and Edward Bluemel (The Commuter). Aiysha Hart (Line of Duty), Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead), Malin Buska (The Girl King), Gregg Chillin (Being Human), Trystan Gravelle (Mr Selfridge), Tanya Moodie (Sherlock), Aisling Loftus (War and Peace), and Daniel Ezra (All American) also return for season two.

Newcomers joining the world of A Discovery of Witches are Steven Cree as Gallowglass De Clermont, James Purefoy as Philippe De Clermont, Paul Rhys as Andrew Hubbard, Sheila Hancock as Goody Alsop, and Tom Hughes as Kit Marlowe.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Sky:

“Alongside the Elizabethan action, back in the present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah and Em, must take shelter with notorious witch-hunter Ysabeau De Clermont at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is advancing. And Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them.”

A Look Back at A Discovery of Witches Season 1:







