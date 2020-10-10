‘Archer’ Danger Zone Panel: The Ultimate Cast Trivia Showdown

FXX’s Archer opted for something different from the norm for their New York Comic Con virtual panel. Rather than just discuss behind the scenes stories or answer questions from fans, the voice cast of the critically acclaimed adult animated series participated in a triva showdown.

Those participating in the challenge included H. Jon Benjamin (‘Sterling Archer’), Aisha Tyler (‘Lana Kane’), Chris Parnell (‘Cyril Figgis’), Amber Nash (‘Pam Poovey’), and Lucky Yates (‘Doctor Krieger’), with executive producer Casey Willis hosting the hilarious half-hour panel.

The trivia contest kicked off with an oldie but a goodie: where was series creator Adam Reed when he came up with the idea for Archer? Chris Parnell scored the first point by guessing Spain. Amber Nash filled in a bit of the backstory, recalling Reed saw a beautiful woman there and wondered what kind of guy would be able to approach her. And thus Sterling Archer was born.

And how many of you Archer fans knew the original name of the series was Duchess? Nash did, because she’s apparently an Archer trivia master. Amber also knew that it was called Duchess because that’s Archer’s code name. Lucky pointed out it’s also the dog’s name.

Additional questions included details on Krieger’s projects, the lifespan of a queen ant (which wasn’t an actual Archer question), the names Archer has tattooed on his shoulder blades, and who is Chet Manley?

Season 11 of the award-winning series premiered on FXX on September 16, 2020. New episodes arrive on FXX on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT and are available the following day on FX on Hulu.

The Plot, Courtesy of FXX:

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? Everyone else has been doing pretty well and may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.







