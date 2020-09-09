FX has released the official trailer for the limited series, A Teacher, starring Kate Mara (House of Cards) and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon). Mara stars as a high school teacher who has an affair with one of her students.

The 10 episode limited series is set to debut Tuesday, November 10, 2020 on FX on Hulu. The first three episodes will be released on Nov. 10th, with new episodes arriving on subsequent Tuesdays.

In addition to Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, A Teacher‘s cast includes Ashley Zukerman, Adam David Thompson, Marielle Scott, Shane Harper, Dylan Schmid, and Rya Ingrid Kihlstedt.

Series creator Hanna Fidell wrote, directed, and executive produced the half-hour drama. Kate Mara, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Louise Shore, and Danny Brocklehurst also served as executive producers.

A Teacher Plot, Courtesy of FX on Hulu

Beautiful and quietly enigmatic, Claire is the newest teacher at Westerbrook High School. Dissatisfied in her marriage to her college sweetheart Matt Mitchell (Zukerman), distant from her brother Nate Wilson (Thompson) and desperate for connection, she quickly befriends fellow teacher, Kathryn Sanders (Scott). Claire’s life changes when Eric, a charming all-American senior in her English class, takes an unexpected interest in her.

Popular and outgoing, Eric is the captain of the soccer team and nearly inseparable from his best friends, Logan Davis (Harper) and Josh Smith (Schmid). Everything seems perfect on the surface, but Eric is forced to juggle the pressures of school, applying for college and a part-time job, all while helping take care of his two younger brothers so his mother Sandy (Kihlstedt) can support the family.

Claire and Eric discover an undeniable connection that allows them to escape their individual realities, but their relationship accelerates faster than either could anticipate. The permanent damage left in the wake of Claire and Eric’s illicit affair becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore.







