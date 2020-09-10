FX Announces Premiere Dates for Its Fall 2020 Primetime Lineup

FX just announced the premiere dates for the new and returning series that will make up the network’s fall 2020 lineup. Fargo season four has a new premiere timeslot, A Teacher is the most recent addition to the fall schedule, and Archer returns with back-to-back episodes.

Black Narcissus will debut this fall, however FX has not set a premiere date as of yet.

FX’s fall lineup includes:

Archer – Season 11 of the award-winning animated series premieres its first two episodes back-to-back on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, and will be available the next day on FX on Hulu. Subsequent episodes will air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, and the next day on FX on Hulu.

A Wilderness of Error – New docuseries premieres its first three episodes back-to-back-to-back on Friday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and will be available the next day on FX on Hulu. The final two episodes will air Friday, October 2 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and the next day on FX on Hulu.

Fargo – The fourth installment of the award-winning limited series premieres its first two episodes back-to-back on Sunday, September 27 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and will be available the next day on FX on Hulu. Subsequent episodes will air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and the next day on FX on Hulu.

A Teacher – New limited series premieres its first three episodes exclusively on FX on Hulu on Tuesday, November 10. Subsequent episodes will be available on Tuesdays on FX on Hulu.

Black Narcissus – New three-episode limited series premieres later this fall on FX, next day on FX on Hulu.

Series Descriptions:

Archer Season 11

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? Everyone else has been doing pretty well and may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Fargo Season 4

In 1950 Kansas City, two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy.

When Donatello dies in the hospital following a routine surgery, the tenuous truce is threatened. Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman) takes up his father’s mantle, but his efforts to stabilize the organization are undermined by his brother, Gaetano (Salvatore Esposito), who has joined the family in Kansas City after building a reputation for ruthlessness in Italy. The other Fadda men – including Ebal Violante (Francesco Acquaroli), Constant Calamita (Gaetano Bruno) and Antoon Dumini (Sean Fortunato) – must decide where their loyalties lie. Amongst the turmoil, Patrick “Rabbi” Milligan (Ben Whishaw), a man who once betrayed his own family to serve the Italians, watches carefully to ensure his survival.

Sensing an opportunity, Loy tests the Faddas for weakness, deploying his most trusted advisor, Doctor Senator (Glynn Turman), and top lieutenants, Leon Bittle (Jeremie Harris), Omie Sparkman (Corey Hendrix) and Opal Rackley (James Vincent Meredith) to do his bidding. However, to Loy’s dismay, his oldest son Lemuel Cannon (Matthew Elam) wants no part of the family business.

Intertwined with this tale of immigration, assimilation and power, are the stories of Ethelrida Pearl Smutny (E’myri Crutchfield), the precocious 16-year-old daughter of Thurman (Andrew Bird) and Dibrell Smutny (Anji White), an interracial couple who own their own mortuary; U.S. Marshal Dick “Deafy” Wickware (Timothy Olyphant), a Mormon lawman; Detective Odis Weff (Jack Huston), the Kansas City cop known for his compulsive tics; and Oraetta Mayflower (Jessie Buckley), a nurse who cannot abide others’ suffering.

A Teacher Limited Series:

Beautiful and quietly enigmatic, Claire is the newest teacher at Westerbrook High School. Dissatisfied in her marriage to her college sweetheart Matt Mitchell, distant from her brother Nate Wilson and desperate for connection, she quickly befriends fellow teacher, Kathryn Sanders. Claire’s life changes when Eric, a charming all-American senior in her English class, takes an unexpected interest in her.

Popular and outgoing, Eric is the captain of the soccer team and nearly inseparable from his best friends, Logan Davis and Josh Smith. Everything seems perfect on the surface, but Eric is forced to juggle the pressures of school, applying for college and a part-time job, all while helping take care of his two younger brothers so his mother Sandy can support the family.

Claire and Eric discover an undeniable connection that allows them to escape their individual realities, but their relationship accelerates faster than either could anticipate. The permanent damage left in the wake of Claire and Eric’s illicit affair becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore.

A Wilderness of Error Limited Series:

When Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family, a storm of swirling narratives challenges our very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.







