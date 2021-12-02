If you miss The Office, then ABC’s Abbott Elementary might be right up your alley. The mockumentary-style workplace comedy is set at an elementary school and follows the day-to-day adventures of teachers at a seriously underfunded school.

The first-look video dropped during ABC’s midseason press conference and ahead of the series’ special early premiere on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The new comedy will air in its normal Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT time slot beginning January 4, 2022.

Series star Quinta Brunson created Abbott Elementary and serves as a writer and executive producer. The cast of the mockumentary also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

ABC released the following synopsis for the first season of Abbott Elementary:

“From creator, executive producer and star Quinta Brunson and executive producers Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker comes Abbott Elementary, a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”







