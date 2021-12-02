‘Women of the Movement’ Preview: Behind the Scenes of ABC’s Powerful Limited Series

ABC’s Women of the Movement limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till and a woman who became a powerful civil rights activist following Emmett’s horrific murder. Mamie refused to allow her son’s death to be forgotten or pushed to the back page of newspapers and instead took her very personal, tragic loss and turned it into a movement.

During ABC and Disney Television Studios’ midseason press conference, the cast and series creator/executive producer/showrunner Marissa Jo Cerar confirmed their commitment to telling Emmett Till’s story as truthfully as possible – a story that, unfortunately, remains incredibly timely.

“What happened is still happening,” said Cerar. “Literally while I was writing the finale it’s the summer of George Floyd. So, it’s still happening.”

In support of the series’ upcoming premiere on Thursday, January 6, 2022 premiere, ABC released a compelling behind-the-scenes video. They also released the first photos from the limited series starring Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins as Alma Cartham, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant, and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

Women of the Movement is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment; Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith for Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Westbrook; Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton for Middleton Media Group; David Clark for Mazo Partners; and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Cerar wrote the first episode and Prince-Bythewood directed. Additional directors include Tina Mabry, Julie Dash, and Kasi Lemmons.