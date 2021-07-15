ABC Sets Fall 2021-2022 Season Premiere Dates

ABC’s set their 2021-2022 fall primetime lineup and just announced premiere dates for returning dramatic series Grey’s Anatomy, Big Sky, Station 19, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor. Returning comedies The Goldbergs, The Conners, and Home Economics will be joined by newcomer The Wonder Years as part of the network’s fall schedule.

Queens starring Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, and Pepi Sonuga is the sole new drama to make its debut on ABC this fall.

The 2021 fall primetime schedule also includes new seasons of The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Shark Tank, Supermarket Sweep, and AFV.

ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00 p.m. – “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. – “The Wonder Years” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. – “The Conners”

9:31 p.m. – “Home Economics” (new time)

10:00 p.m. – “A Million Little Things”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (new day)

9:00 p.m. – “Supermarket Sweep” (new time)

10:00 p.m. – “The Rookie”

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10:00 p.m. – “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8:00 p.m. – “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. – “Big Sky” (new day)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7:00 p.m. – “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

8:00 p.m. – “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. – “20/20” (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8:00 p.m. – “The Bachelorette”

10:01 p.m. – “Queens” (series premiere)

Details on ABC’s New Fall Series:

THE WONDER YEARS (Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. EDT)

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

QUEENS (Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:01 p.m. EDT)

Queens follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Queens stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.







