‘iCarly’ Revival Earns a Second Season Renewal from Paramount+

Paramount+ has given an early season two renewal order to the family-friendly comedy series, iCarly. The new series picks up 10 years after the original Nickelodeon series ended and brings back Miranda Cosgrove in the starring role.

The 13 episode first season debuted on Paramount+ on June 12, 2021 in the U.S. and Canada, with a July 30th release set for Latin America and the Nordics. Season one of the revival ranks as one of the streaming service’s most popular titles. The original series’ first five seasons, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012, are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Filming on season two is expected to kick off this fall.

In addition to Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, the cast includes Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. Miranda Cosgrove and showrunner Ali Schouten serve as executive producers, with Jerry Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg producing.

Created by Dan Schneider, the original series earned seven Emmy Awards nominations, three Producers Guild of America Awards nominations, and a Writers Guild of America Award nomination.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

“iCarly on Paramount+ picks up nearly 10 years after the beloved original Nickelodeon show ended, finding Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and family now as adults.”