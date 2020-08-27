ABC Announces Fall 2020 Unscripted Series Premiere Dates

ABC’s normal fall primetime lineup of dramas has been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic which closed down productions and made safely shooting television shows a challenge. Instead of kicking off the fall 2020 season with scripted series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, September and October’s primetime lineup will consist of an assortment of unscripted fare.

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

Unscripted Series Premiere Dates:

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (previously announced)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Match Game”

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Shark Tank”

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Card Sharks”

DANCING WITH THE STARS (SEASON 29) – Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts and voted upon by viewers at home. The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities paired up with the show’s pro dancers, braving the dance floor together for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (SEASON 6) – Celebrity Family Feud, the iconic game show hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. This season’s high-energy matchups continue with Ray Romano vs. Brad Garrett, Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake, Joel McHale vs. Ben Feldman, NFLPA Legends vs. NFLPA Pro-Bowlers, and Fall Out Boy vs. Weezer, among others.

PRESS YOUR LUCK (SEASON 2) – Press Your Luck is a game of wits and strategy hosted by Elizabeth Banks. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of Press Your Luck, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

MATCH GAME (SEASON 5) – Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to BLANK! Match Game returns for the fall run of season five with Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin at the helm, his famous skinny microphone in hand and a lineup of hilarious celebrity panelists. Produced by Fremantle, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

THE BACHELORETTE (SEASON 16) – Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over! Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor. Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved. Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking.

SHARK TANK (SEASON 12) – The recipient of the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Shark Tank features The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – as they invest in America’s best businesses and products. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS (SEASON 31) – Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC. Each week, the AFV team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America’s real-life funny moments captured on video.

SUPERMARKET SWEEP (SERIES PREMIERE) – The classic TV game show Supermarket Sweep, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, is a fast-paced and energetic series following three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation, including runs in the 1990s and early 2000s.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (SEASON 2) – Hosted by late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and frontline heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize. In addition to lifelines, “Ask the Host,” “50/50” and “Phone a Friend,” contestants playing on Millionaire can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert – anyone they want – to help them win as much money as they can.

CARD SHARKS (SEASON 2) – Card Sharks is a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card! The road to glory and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all. Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.







