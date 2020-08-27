‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ Shows Off First Trailer and Photos

After taking out his babysitter and her satantic cult in 2017’s The Babysitter, Cole’s still dealing with the trauma years later. The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up the story two years after the events in the first film, and the trailer reveals the cult members have returned from the dead.

The sequel’s cast includes Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, and Andrew Bachelor. Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, and Helen Hong also star in the horror-comedy.

McG returned to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Lagana, Brad Morris, and Jimmy Warden. McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller served as producers.

Netflix has set a September 10, 2020 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next-door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.