‘Alone’ Season 8 Debuts a Trailer Ahead of Its June Premiere

The trailer for The History Channel’s Alone teases season eight will be the series’ most dangerous season to date. The trailer also reveals the wide variety of animals the competitors may run into this season, and confirms they’ll be making their temporary homes on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia – an area that claims a massive population of grizzly bears.

The new season kicks off on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:30pm ET/PT.

“Alone has always been a hit series for The HISTORY Channel, but this past year it has particularly resonated with audiences now-more-than-ever as we’ve watched survivalists endure total isolation through their ingenuity and mental willpower,” stated Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel. “This new season will continue to authentically feature the grit of human endurance and challenge viewers to look at the outdoors – and their own backyards – a bit differently.”

Biko Wright, Colter Barnes, Jordan Bell, Tim Madsen, Matt Corradino, Clay Hayes, Nate Weber, Michelle Finn, Rose Anna Moore, and Theresa Emmerich Kamper are the season eight competitors. Leftfield Pictures’ Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Pender, and Dan Bree executive produce along with The History Channel’s Zachary Behr.

Alone Season 8 Description, Courtesy of The History Channel:

This season, ten contestants fight to survive in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia – a location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on earth. Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just ten survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences.

The survivalist who endures the longest, facing total isolation, punishing weather, and deadly predators, will win the $500,000 grand prize. No camera crews. No gimmicks. Alone is the ultimate test of human will.

Season eight of Alone sets the stakes higher than ever before in the most dangerous location yet. Survivalists must build their own shelters, forage their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing. Never before have contestants come into such frequent contact with the fierce and territorial grizzly bear, until now.







