‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 13 Photos: “listen” Preview

ABC’s A Million Little Things season three episode 13 focuses on the impact of the murder of George Floyd and how Floyd’s death affects Rome, his family, and his friends. Episode 13, “listen,” will air on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Episode 13’s guest stars include Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Karen Robinson as Florence, Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy, and Karen Robinson as Florence Davis.

“listen” Plot: In response to the killing of George Floyd, the group of friends are forced to reevaluate their own racial biases and take to the streets of Boston. Rome opts out in favor of his mental health and has a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.