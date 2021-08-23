Amazon Prime Video’s September 2021 new films and television series include a modern take on the classic fairy tale Cinderella starring Camila Cabello in the title role along with LulaRich, a gripping four-part investigation into the LuLaRoe clothing empire. September’s lineup will also include the final season of Goliath starring Billy Bob Thornton and the introduction of a new animated series just for preschoolers featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and Luke Youngblood.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie based on the critically acclaimed musical premieres on September 17th. The Mad Women’s Ball, a film adaptation of the novel Le bal des folles, also debuts on September 17th.

New to Prime Video in September 2021:

September 1

Movies

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)] I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Series

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 3

Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 10

The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

September 12

Desperado (1995)

September 17

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 24

Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4

IMDb TV New in September – Free to Amazon Prime Members:

TV SERIES

September 1

Banacek S1-2

McCloud S1-7

McMillan & Wife S1-6

New Tricks S1-12

The Return of Sam McCloud

The Rockford Files S1-6

September 10

Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

September 15

Weeds S1-8

MOVIES

September 1

12 Rounds

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

American Hustle

Begin Again

Biutiful

Bring It on Again

Cedar Rapids

Clue

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Escape Plan

Exodus: Gods and Kings

How to Be a Latin Lover

Interrogation

Killers (2010)

L.A. Confidential

Marley & Me

Monster Family

Mortdecai

Mystery Men

Need for Speed

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious

People Like Us

Robin Hood

Spy Who Dumped Me

Super Troopers 2

The Artist

The House Bunny

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

The Walk

This Means War

Undercover Brother

Victor Frankenstein

What’s Your Number?

September 14

Searching (2018)

September 16

As Above, So Below

September 25

Despicable Me 2

September 27

Sorry to Bother You

DETAILS ON NEW SEPTEMBER TITLES, COURTESY OF AMAZON:

From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with. Our ambitious heroine (Camilla Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

LuLaRich is a four-part docuseries that chronicles the unraveling of LuLaRoe. Known for their buttery-soft leggings, the infamous multilevel-marketing company went viral promising young mothers a work-from-home salvation. Capitalizing on the growing power of social media, LuLaRoe’s eccentric founders recruited an army of independent retailers to peddle their increasingly bizarre and defective clothing products. Through exclusive interviews, this series unveils how it all went wrong in a spectacularly weird—and comedic—fashion.

After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith), find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo). What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbors is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together in unexpected ways, leading to deadly consequences. Breathing new life into the forgotten genre of erotic thriller, The Voyeurs (2021) asks the question, “Is it okay to watch?”

Do, Re & Mi is an Amazon Original animated series for preschoolers that centers on the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies voiced by Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and Luke Youngblood. Featuring delightful adventures and toe-tapping original songs spanning multiple genres, the series takes little ones on a journey where they will discover new sounds and melodies, move to the beat, and see how music helps solve every problem!

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue collar English town with a dream of life on stage. Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The Mad Women’s Ball follows Eugénie, a young woman living during the close of the 19th century, who discovers that she has the special power to hear the dead. After her family discovers her secret, she is taken to a neurology clinic in Paris without any way of escaping her fate. The clinic, held by professor Charcot, is where women diagnosed with hysteria, “craziness”, epilepsy and other types of mental or physical diseases are committed. Eugénie’s destiny will soon become entwined with that of Geneviève, a nurse, and their encounter will change both their futures.

In the final season of Goliath, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.







