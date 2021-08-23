‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Trailer: Julianna Margulies Stirs the Pot

It’s all high-drama in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show‘s new official season two trailer. The lengthy trailer introduces a new pivotal player -Julianna Margulies as UBA News Anchor Laura Peterson – and ends with Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison declaring, “This is a battle for the soul of the universe!”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to lead the cast of the critically acclaimed series’ second season. Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden also return for the new season.

Joining the cast are Greta Lee as ‘Stella Bak,’ a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as ‘Ty Fitzgerald,’ a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as ‘Eric Nomani,’ a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as ‘Cybil Richards,’ the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as ‘Gayle Berman,’ a news producer; and Valeria Golino as ‘Paola Lambruschini,’ a documentary filmmaker.

Kerry Ehrin developed the series and serves as showrunner. Ehrin also executive produces with Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and director Mimi Leder. Echo Films’ Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn also executive produce along with Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Season one scored Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice awards. Billy Crudup earned the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy and a Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Critics Choice Award. Jennifer Aniston picked up an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Screen Actors Guild win.

Season two will premiere on September 17, 2021 exclusively on Apple TV+.

The Season 2 Plot:

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.







