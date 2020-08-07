AMC Networks Announces 2020-2021 Series Premiere Dates

AMC Networks has set fall and winter 2020-21 premiere dates for its roster of new and returning series. AMC, AMC+, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV fall premiere dates were confirmed, and AMC Networks also released the series’ plot descriptions for the upcoming season.

The new batch of premiere dates includes info on Gangs of London, The Watch, The A Word, and the final season of Baroness Von Sketch Show. In addition, AMC announced its new series Soulmates has earned an early season two renewal order. Season one of the episodic anthology series from writers Will Bridges (Stranger Things) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) premieres on Sunday, October 5, 2020.

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and Co-President of AMC Studios. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”

The Walking Dead season 10’s finale was previously confirmed to air on October 4th followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Season six of Fear the Walking Dead kicks off on October 11th.

AMC Fall and Winter Premiere Dates:

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale

Premieres Sunday, October 4 at 9pm ET/8c

In the season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Premieres Sunday, October 4 at 10pm ET/9c

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Soulmates

Premieres Monday, October 5 at 10pm ET/9c

From AMC Studios, Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. In a first-ever format for AMC, each of the six episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

The series stars Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Bill Skarsgård, Betsy Brandt, JJ Field, Darren Boyd, Dolly Wells, Karima McAdams, Laia Costa, Shamier Anderson, Georgina Campbell, Henry Goodman, Sofia Oxenham, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Sandra Teles, Letty Thomas, and Adam El Hagar.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6

Premieres Sunday, October 11 at 9pm ET/8c

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The Salisbury Poisonings

All four episodes drop on AMC+ on Thursday, October 1; debuts on AMC early next year

The Salisbury Poisonings tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency. In March 2018, the eyes of the world turned to the British city of Salisbury when it became the epicenter of what has been described as one of the biggest political events of the 21st century – but until now, the heroic acts behind the headlines have not been told.

Within three days of the assassination attempt on double agent and spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, key agencies discovered that a lethal nerve agent called Novichok was used, just half a teaspoon of which could kill 20,000 people. Within four days, hundreds of traces were found across the city, and, just when things were finally thought to be under control, a perfume bottle containing the nerve agent was discovered, throwing the investigation into renewed chaos.

Gangs of London Season 1

First three episodes drop on AMC+ on Thursday, October 1 (episodes will then roll out weekly); debuts on AMC early next year

Gangs of London’s critically acclaimed first season was a huge success in the UK as it took audiences on an immersive journey into the hidden heart of the capital. The 10-episode first season of the action-packed thriller debuts on AMC+ this fall for US audiences and has been renewed for a second season with the network on board to co-produce.

Set in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic and multicultural cities, Gangs of London tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. The series stars a multi-talented ensemble cast including Joe Cole, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu, and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Msamati), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Dìrísù), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn’t end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season Two

Premieres Saturday, October 10 at 10pm ET/9c

Season Two of Eli Roth’s History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.

BBC AMERICA Fall and Winter Premiere Dates:

Planet Earth: A Celebration

Premieres Monday, August 31 at 8:00pm ET/7c on BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV

Planet Earth: A Celebration highlights eight of the most extraordinary sequences from BBC AMERICA’s impactful and Emmy® Award-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II and features new narration from Sir David Attenborough. To accompany these sequences, award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers have created new compositions, and have rearranged the original scores, for this exciting, joyful and adrenaline-packed journey around the world to some of the most extreme environments, where despite the odds, animals manage to survive.

The string section of the score is performed by BBC Concert Orchestra, accompanied by Brit and Mercury Award-winning UK rapper, Dave, who performs on the grand piano. Both the orchestra and Dave were filmed for the program in the Lyndhurst Hall at Air Studios, London.

Top Gear

Premieres Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/7c

The world’s biggest motoring entertainment show returns this summer with the Top Gear Nepal Special and all-new episodes on BBC AMERICA. The special sees the team embarking on an epic high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang. The new line up of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris has been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as they travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.

Wonderstruck – Animal Babies

Premieres Saturday, September 12 at 8pm ET/7c

Three heart-warming films about baby animals growing up in some incredibly challenging environments – in the mountains, on the open plains of Africa and around water. Animal Babies follows the first breaths, first steps and first feeds of some adorable baby animals, revealing the challenges they face to survive in some of the toughest but most beautiful places on the planet.

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones

Premieres Wednesday, October 7 at 8pm ET/7c and Thursday, October 8 at 8pm ET/7c

The Faceless Ones is the mostly missing eighth serial of the fourth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from April to May 1967, starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor. Only two of the six episodes are held in the BBC film archives with snippets of footage and still images existing from the other four. Fortunately, off-air recordings of the soundtrack also still exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again. The Faceless Ones sees the TARDIS arrive on Earth at a runway at Gatwick Airport in England, where the Doctor and his companions encounter sinister identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons.

The Graham Norton Show

Premieres Fall 2020

BBC AMERICA’s BAFTA Award-winning talk show features the biggest celebrities and the brightest conversation on television. The show returns with a new special featuring the best moments of last season and then all-new episodes arrive every Friday this fall.

Doctor Who Festive Special: Revolution of the Daleks

Premieres this Holiday Season

This one-off holiday season special, entitled Revolution of the Daleks, will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan, Bradley Walsh as Graham and Mandip Gill as Yaz.

The Watch

Premieres January 2021

In BBC AMERICA’s newest original series, The Watch, an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the modern and inclusive series is inspired by many of Sir Terry Pratchett’s famous “Discworld” creations including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hughill), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) together with Pratchett’s iconic characterization of Death.

IFC Fall and Winter Premiere Dates:

Baroness von Sketch Show Season 5

Premieres Wednesday, October 14th

Returning for a fifth and final season, the critically-acclaimed Canadian sketch comedy series Baroness von Sketch Show, continues its exploration of the angst and absurdity of modern life, delivering their observations in bite sized nuggets of fun. The series will also premiere on CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, on Tuesday, October 6.

SUNDANCETV Fall and Winter Premiere Dates:

The A Word Season 3

Premieres Wednesday, November 4 at 11:00pm ET/ 10c

The A Word returns to the idyllic landscape of the Lake District and to the city of Manchester. In the two years since we left our family, everything has changed once more. Joe is ten, and living in two places at once, processing the seismic change in his life through the filter of his autism. His parents, Alison and Paul, are divorced and living 100 miles apart. His sister Rebecca has returned home from University with a secret that will change everything further. Only Joe’s granddad Maurice is holding it together, and if Maurice is the one holding it together you know you are in trouble.

Peter Bowker’s 6-part drama revisits the funny, messy, mixed-up lives of the extended Hughes and Scott family as they struggle to meet the challenges of parenthood, disability and separation and to hold the family together around the child who needs them all.

Deutschland 89

Premieres Thursday, October 29 at 11:00pm ET/ 10c

When the “anti-fascist” Berlin Wall falls on November 9th, 1989, superspy Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) gets involved and must deal with the consequences. The peaceful revolution has thrown his world into turmoil. He and his fellow agents at the HVA (East German Foreign Intelligence) are reeling. Their government has collapsed, their organization is in chaos and their futures are uncertain, at best. How to play the next hand? Join Big Brother at the KGB? Go West and work for an enemy agency? Use international contacts to begin a new career? Or run off to paradise with hoarded gold? Our heroes need to reinvent themselves in the face of a new world order.







