First Photos: ‘Rebecca’ Starring Lily James and Armie Hammer

Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel springs to life on the screen once again in Rebecca, directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire). Netflix just released the first batch of photos from the psychological thriller and confirmed Rebecca will be released on October 21, 2020.

Lily James and Armie Hammer lead a cast that includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, and Sam Riley. Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson also star in the new adaptation of the gothic novel.

Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse adapted Daphne du Maurier’s novel for the screen. Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, and Nira Park served as producers on the Working Title Films production.

Alfred Hitchcock brought Daphne du Maurier’s story to the big screen back in 1940 with Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine in the lead roles. Hitchcock’s adaptation earned 11 Academy Award nominations, winning two for Best Picture and Best Cinematography (black-and-white). Hitchcock, Olivier, Fontaine, and Judith Anderson all received Oscar nominations as did screenwriters Robert E. Sherwood and Joan Harrison.

The Plot:

“After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer), a newly married young woman (James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Scott Thomas).”