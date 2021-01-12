‘Superstore’ Creator Heads Up ‘American Auto’ Comedy Series

NBC’s officially moving forward with series orders for two comedies and one new drama. Justin Spitzer, the creator of Superstore, is currently working on a comedy set in the car world titled American Auto. Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Phil Augusta Jackson is heading up the comedy Grand Crew where the action will take place at a wine bar.

The upcoming drama La Brea from writer and executive producer David Applebaum (NCIS: New Orleans) catapults family members into a primeval world.

“Our driving force has always been to seek out talented storytellers who have a strong point of view,” stated Lisa Katz, the recently named President of Scripted Content. “While these shows are very different thematically, what they have in common is a unique voice, excellent world-building, and compelling storytelling. We can’t wait to share them with TV fans everywhere.”

All three just-announced series are expected to premiere during the 2021-2022 season.

NBC released the following details on the three new shows:

AMERICAN AUTO

Genre: Comedy (single-cam)

Studio: Universal Television

Production companies: Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment

Writer/EP: Justin Spitzer (Superstore)

Director/EP: Jeff Blitz (pilot)

EP: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo

Logline: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Genre: Comedy (single-cam) Studio: Universal Television Production companies: Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment Writer/EP: Justin Spitzer (Superstore) Director/EP: Jeff Blitz (pilot) EP: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo Logline: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry. GRAND CREW

Genre: Comedy (single-cam)

Studio: Universal Television

Writer/EP: Phil Augusta Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

EP: Dan Goor

Director/Co-EP: Mo Marable (pilot)

Cast: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer

Logline: A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.

Genre: Comedy (single-cam) Studio: Universal Television Writer/EP: Phil Augusta Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) EP: Dan Goor Director/Co-EP: Mo Marable (pilot) Cast: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer Logline: A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. LA BREA

Genre: Drama

Studio: Universal Television

Production company: Keshet Studios

Writer/EP: David Applebaum (NCIS: New Orleans)

EP’s: Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff

Cast: Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo. Additional cast will be announced shortly.

Logline: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.







