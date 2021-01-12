‘The Walking Dead’ Drops a New Season 10 Teaser Trailer and Photos

AMC’s just dropped a new teaser trailer for the upcoming new episodes of The Walking Dead season 10. The new teaser was accompanied by the release of brand new photos from the six new episodes.

The extended 10th season will kick off on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Subscribers to AMC+ will be able to stream the episodes early, beginning on February 25th.

The season 10 cast includes Norman Reedus, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. New guest stars in the extended season 10 episodes include Robert Patrick (Scorpion) as ‘Mays,’ Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) as ‘Lucille,’ and Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai) as ‘Elijah.’

Description of The Walking Dead‘s Extended Season 10, Courtesy of AMC:

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?