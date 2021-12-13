NBC’s new half-hour comedy series American Auto is set in Detroit and follows a group of executives at a car company that’s led by a new CEO who knows nothing about automobiles. The new workplace comedy comes from the creative mind behind the critically acclaimed Superstore, Justin Spitzer, and will have a special two-episode premiere on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The series will move to its regular Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT timeslot on January 4, 2022.

Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) stars as Payne Motors’ CEO Katherine Hastings. The season one cast also includes Harriet Dyer (The Other Guy) as Sadie, Jon Barinholtz as Wesley, Humphrey Ker (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet) as Elliot, Michael B. Washington (The Boys in the Band) as Cyrus, Tye White (Greenleaf) as Jack, and Emmy nominee X Mayo (The Daily Show) as Dori.

Spitzer writes and executive produces, with Jeff Blitz directing the pilot episode. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor are also on board as executive producers.

NBC released the following description of season one:

“From the creator of Superstore comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other.

From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.”

The Pilot: Payne Motors gets a new CEO on the same day they’re rolling out a new self-driving (and problematic) vehicle.

Episode 2 “White Van” Plot: Katherine deals with the PR fallout of a serial killer driving a Payne. Jack tries to figure out his role in the company.